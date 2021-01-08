Rudy Giuliani Called For 'Trial By Combat' Before Wednesday's Violence

Selective amnesia is spelled R-U-D-Y.
Hours before a terrorising mob overran the US Capitol on Wednesday, Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani clambered on stage and urged the very same crowd that would later turn violent to embrace “trial by combat.”
The Trump supporters, gathered for a “Save America” rally, more than took him up on it.
Four people died in the ensuing rampage, which forced the evacuation of the US Capitol and temporarily postponed Congress’ ability to fulfill necessary constitutional duties.
Now, 24 hours later, Giuliani is condemning the violence ― while conveniently ignoring his own very direct role in fomenting it.
In two tweets Thursday morning, the conspiracy-spreading attorney called Wednesday’s violence “shameful” and “counter productive.”
He made no mention of his own comments from Wednesday, though he did seek to draw a false equivalence with the protests for racial justice that swept the country this summer.
Giuliani also used the occasion to once again repeat the long-disproved conspiracy theory, for which he has no evidence, that the Nov. 3 election was somehow fraudulent ― a claim that also was directly responsible for the conduct of Trump supporters Wednesday.