Rudy Giuliani Acts As If Cancer, Obesity Were Contagious In Fox News Coronavirus Rant

The process, while labor-intensive, has been used as a core disease control method for decades, proving effective in past infectious disease outbreaks and in other countries during the current pandemic. It identifies people who have tested positive for the virus and tracks anyone they may have had contact with while infectious. “That’s totally ridiculous. Then we should trace everybody for cancer,” Giuliani said of the plan. “And heart disease and obesity. I mean, a lot of things kill you more than COVID-19. So we should be traced for all those things.” These conditions, of course, are not infectious and have no need for contact tracing.

Rudy Giuliani calls extensive tracing ridiculous and says we should do tracing for cancer, heart disease, and obesity because a lot of things kill more than Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/GOFLGTr0SN — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) April 24, 2020