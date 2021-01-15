Rudy Giuliani Says 'Trial By Combat' Was Reference To 'Documentary' 'Game Of Thrones'

You may think Rudy Giuliani’s recent call for a “trial by combat” was inciting violence, but he’s here to say: You know nothing, Jon Snow.

Shortly before a Trump-supporting mob attacked the US Capitol last week in a failed and deadly attempt to overturn the presidential election, Giuliani, Donald Trump’s personal (pro bono?) attorney, told the crowd, “Let’s have trial by combat.”

Now, Giuliani is reportedly explaining those comments, saying he was just making a reference to a “very famous documentary” called “Game of Thrones.” Duh.

“I was referring to the kind of trial that took place for Tyrion in that very famous documentary about fictitious medieval England,” Giuliani said, according to The Hill reporter Brett Samuels. “When Tyrion, who is a very small man, is accused of murder. He didn’t commit murder, he can’t defend himself, and he hires a champion to defend him.”

Samuels tweeted out a bit of the transcript from the conversation with Giuliani, showing Trump’s attorney confirming his comments were “100 percent” a “Game of Thrones” reference and adding that he’s really talking about a “trial between machines.” Obviously.

“I say the consequences of the trial by combat will be if they prove that we’re wrong, we’ll be exceedingly embarrassed. We’ll be disgraced. If we prove they’re wrong, they go to jail,” he said.

Giuliani continued to insist the call for “trial by combat” was just an innocent remark.

“It incited no violent response from the crowd. None. The crowd didn’t jump up saying ‘lock him up, throw him in jail, go to hell.’ I’ve had speeches where people jump up and say, ‘lock him up.’ It was not an emotional — it was not an emotion-inspiring part of the speech. So, to try to take it out of context and use it is typical of the crooked left and press,” he said.