Rudy Giuliani Just Destroyed Trump's Excuse For Not Releasing Tax Returns

Donald Trump has been saying since his 2016 campaign that he would love to release his tax returns to the public ― as candidates and presidents do — but he’s being audited by the IRS.

His personal attorney Rudy Giuliani blew that excuse out of the water Sunday when he revealed the audits have been completed.

“All these tax returns have been by and large — maybe not the last one — but all of them have been audited, all of them have either been passed on or settled,” Giuliani told Maria Bartiromo on Fox News.

“There should be some finality in tax returns,” Giuliani added. “We get audited, we make a deal, we pay the government, you don’t come after me forever for that.”