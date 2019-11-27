Truly Awful Rudy Giuliani Puns Are Running Rife On Twitter

Twitter’s tendency to be a weird and ridiculous place proved true yet again on Tuesday, when a series of gags about Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, erupted for no real reason other than the fact that being awful is fun.

The tweets are a play on Giuliani’s name. That’s it. That’s the whole joke.

Giuliani has regularly made headlines since the launch of the impeachment inquiry for his alleged role in the events leading to the investigation of the president, as well as for his ties to businessmen Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman ― who are being investigated on federal campaign finance charges for funneling $325,000 to a pro-Trump election committee.

Twitter users seized on the Giuliani scrutiny by doing what Twitter users do best: making light of a dark situation. The jokes seemed to take off when comedian Sara Benincasa tweet quoted a wonderfully terrible line about a vaping “Juuliani” (seriously, bravo), announcing that she’d be alerting the FBI to this completely unnecessary affliction on society.