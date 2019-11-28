Giuliani: Asking Ukrainian Prosecutor For Money Wasn't 'Strict Conflict,' 'Got Paid ZERO'

Rudy Giuliani, US President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, pursued contracts with Ukrainian officials worth hundreds of thousands of dollars while simultaneously seeking political dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden for Trump’s benefit, The Washington Post and The New York Times reported Wednesday. As he waged a public campaign accusing Biden of corruption in Ukraine, Giuliani earlier this year was privately negotiating business deals with Yuri Lutsenko ― Ukraine’s top prosecutor at the time ― and the Ukrainian Ministry of Justice, according to documents obtained by the Post and the Times. Joseph diGenova and Victoria Toensing, a Washington husband-and-wife legal team with ties to Trump, were also listed on some of the documents as people who would receive payment from the Ukrainian government.

Noam Galai via Getty Images Rudy Giuliani

One such document ― a draft of a legal agreement from mid-February ― called for Lutsenko to pay Giuliani Partners $200,000 to retain Giuliani, diGenova and Toensing. Per the agreement, Giuliani would help Lutsenko recover money he believed had been stolen from the Ukrainian government. Giuliani on Wednesday defended the negotiations in a series of text messages. “It was not a strict conflict but it could be too much for me to do,” Giuliani told HuffPost about his apparent decision not to finalise the contracts. “Got paid ZERO,” he added. As the Times noted, Giuliani met with Lutsenko in New York weeks earlier to discuss Biden, the Ukrainian gas company Burisma, and Biden’s son Hunter, who was a member of Burisma’s board for several years until April.