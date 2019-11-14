Rudy Giuliani, the personal attorney to President Donald Trump, on Tuesday penned an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal arguing why his client should not be impeached.

But one line, in particular, garnered attention on Twitter.

And not for the reason that Giuliani might have hoped.

Giuliani, in the piece titled “The Case for the Impeachment Defense,” attempted to defend Trump by noting how the president spent only a fraction of his July phone call with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky (which sparked the impeachment inquiry) asking him to investigate potential 2020 rival Joe Biden allegedly in exchange for withheld military aid.

“The focus was on Ukrainian corruption broadly speaking and out of a five-page transcript Mr. Trump spent only six lines on Joe Biden,” Giuliani wrote on the eve of the public impeachment hearings.

Critics ridiculed Giuliani over the defense: