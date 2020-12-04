Rudy Giuliani's 'Voter Fraud' Witness Reminds People Of A Certain 'SNL' Character

Video of a witness who appeared before the Michigan House Oversight Committee with Rudy Giuliani is going viral for her bizarre testimony about alleged voter fraud.

Continuing his efforts to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory, Giuliani, Donald Trump’s personal attorney, spent hours questioning witnesses who accompanied him to hearings before state lawmakers Tuesday and Wednesday.

None of the testimony produced evidence of widespread fraud, the Detroit Press reported. But it did produce some comic relief.

Witness Melissa Carone was a contract worker for voting machine company Dominion Voting Systems at the TCF Center, where votes were tabulated. Carone claimed to have witnessed “complete fraud,” with thousands of ballots being counted numerous times.

At one point she raised her voice at GOP state Rep. Steve Johnson, who tried to clarify discrepancies in her story. Giuliani appeared to make an effort to subdue her.