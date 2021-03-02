Getty 'RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under' line up will be revealed at Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras

We will finally find out who the queens staring in ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under’ will be, this Saturday during the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade.

The show’s long-time judge Michelle Visage on Tuesday posted an announcement confirming the Ruveal on her Instagram.

“Hello, Australia we all know that you love a big surprise so we have some major news for you,” she said.

“We’ll be ruvealing the queens of the Stan Original RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under at the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras this Saturday March 6 ... See you then.”

World of Wonder, the American production company behind the show, also confirmed the news.