Instagram Ross Mathews Ross talks Drag Race season 12.

From the moment news broke that Sherry Pie was disqualified from the current series of RuPaul’s Drag Race following multiple “catfish” allegations, fans claimed the season 12 queens had been robbed. And then came Miss-Rona. A global pandemic, that has killed 40,000 people in the US alone, means cancelled gigs for the foreseeable future, loss of income and, well, the loss of the opulent Drag Race finale fans adore so much. “It’s going to be different in terms of what we’re used to but my hope is that it won’t taint the season,” judge Ross Mathews told HuffPost Australia during a phone interview from his Californian home. “But I think we’ll be really able to crown the right woman of season 12 - no matter how we do it.”

When RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 premiered in the first week of March, Australia had just 39 confirmed cases of Covid-19 while the US had 188 reported cases. A chaotic month of global panic, lockdowns, economic fallout (especially in the entertainment industry) and widespread mortality has followed. So just what will the finale look like? “I’ve heard rumblings, behind the scenes - of course it will be different than in the past because of everything that is going on,” Ross shared of the finale which will stream in Australia on May 30 on Stan. “The entertainment industry is good at pivoting in these times. “Whether it’s getting the news from newscasters who are sitting in their basements, to experiencing the finale a little different.”

Despite fans labelling season 12 as the “cursed series”, reviews have deemed the queens some of the most talented on the show yet, with Ross adding that they’re innovative and will have to showcase their charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent online for now. “It’s a bummer, these queens are so good and so talented,” he said. “I hope that the fact that we won’t have the same kind of finale and we won’t be on the road right away after the season ends, won’t hurt them financially.” Ross pointed out that Drag Race fans are incredibly smart and won’t forget the faces on season 12.