RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne has publicly put runner-up Divina De Campo on blast, over comments the latter made in a recent interview. The Vivienne has accused Divina of being “fake” after she suggested she didn’t win the show because she’s not a “smash your kneecaps in” type.

“I don’t think I fit the model that RuPaul likes,” Divina recently told QX Magazine. “He likes people who are cut-throat and will smash your kneecaps in, in order to win – that’s not me.” After seeing Divina’s interview, The Vivienne tweeted: “Smash your knee caps in, in order to win. I won that show Fair and Square.”

BBC Drag Race UK finalists The Vivienne and Divina De Campo

She also accused Divina of “constantly discrediting my win”, adding: “GROW UP.” In a subsequent tweet, The Vivienne claimed it felt as if a “weight” had been “lifted”, noting: “I’ve never entertained fake friendships in my life. Not going to start now. Sorry it was public, but had to get it off my chest.”

Smash your knee caps in, in order to win. I won that show Fair and Square. Constantly discrediting my win.

GROW UP https://t.co/1qcuB5qMGt — TheVivienne (@THEVIVIENNEUK) February 12, 2020

Weight lifted. I’ve never entertained fake friendships in my life. Not going to start now. Sorry it was public, but had to get it off my chest — TheVivienne (@THEVIVIENNEUK) February 12, 2020