Cheryl has finally confirmed long-standing rumours that she will appear as a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

The former Girls Aloud singer will be taking a seat alongside Mama Ru and Michelle Visage when they launch the British series later this year.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Cheryl wrote: “I am SO excited to tell you that I will be a guest judge on the first ever series of UK Drag Race !!!!! ...

“I am such a huge fan of the show and can not wait to watch our UK queens make their mark! Coming soon to @bbcthree .. Gentlemen Start your engines and may the best woman win.”