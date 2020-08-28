Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletterfor the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

The BBC has finally offered an update as to what is going on with the second series of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.’

The British version of the hit US reality competition launched last year, with a second run originally scheduled for the autumn.

However, like many other TV shows, plans were thrown into chaos when production was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic shortly after filming began.

Now, speaking at the virtual Edinburgh TV Festival, BBC Three Controller Fiona Campbell has given fans hope that filming will be complete before the end of the year.