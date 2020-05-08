'Harry Potter' Star Rupert Grint Welcomes First Child With Girlfriend Georgia Groome

“Harry Potter” star Rupert Grint is embarking on his most magical journey yet: fatherhood.

The English actor, 31, and his partner of nearly a decade, actor Georgia Groome, 28, welcomed their first child together this week.

“Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl,” a representative for the couple told E! News on Thursday. “We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time.”