Russell Crowe has made one fan’s birthday a day she’ll never forget after he surprised her with a video message.

Pip Hare is currently somewhere in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean competing in a gruelling round-the-world yacht race.

Ahead of her 47th birthday this weekend, Pip was interviewed by BBC Radio Solent, during which she mentioned that she was a big fan of the Kiwi star.

It prompted presenter Steve Harris to speculatively tweet the actor.

“Long shot... anyone know any way I can get in touch with Russell Crowe? THE Russell Crowe?!” Steve tweeted.