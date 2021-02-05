Russell Crowe has made one fan’s birthday a day she’ll never forget after he surprised her with a video message.
Pip Hare is currently somewhere in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean competing in a gruelling round-the-world yacht race.
Ahead of her 47th birthday this weekend, Pip was interviewed by BBC Radio Solent, during which she mentioned that she was a big fan of the Kiwi star.
It prompted presenter Steve Harris to speculatively tweet the actor.
“Long shot... anyone know any way I can get in touch with Russell Crowe? THE Russell Crowe?!” Steve tweeted.
Almost immediately the Gladiator star responded, writing: “What’s up Steve?”
After explaining Pip’s mission and the fact she was a HUGE fan of the star, this happened…
Russell’s kind gesture went down well with Twitter…
After receiving her video message, a clearly delighted Pip recorded one of her own direct from the middle of the Atlantic to thank Russell for taking the time to get in touch...
Pip’s three-month, solo, non-stop, round-the-world race is known as the “Everest of the Seas”.
She has been a professional sailor for 25 years but only started solo sailing 10 years ago. She is currently in 20th place in the race, which has already been won by Yannick Bestaven.
He crossed the finish line in 80 days, 13 hours, 59 minutes and 46 seconds on 28 January, after being handed a time bonus for his role in rescuing a fellow competitor.
Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.