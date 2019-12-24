Russell Crowe Thanks Airline For 'Pure Gift' Of Surprise Seat With Nicole Kidman

Australia may have more than 25 million residents, but it seems when they go to Hollywood and become major celebrities, it’s a pretty small world.

Movie stars Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe wound up as unsuspecting seat buddies on their flight home from Los Angeles for the holidays ― a surprise both old friends were delighted with.

In a post to Instagram over the weekend, Kidman, 52, shared the happy coincidence, saying “You never know who you’ll run into on your way home for Christmas. 30 years of friendship.. and counting.”