Ryan Adams Apologises To Mandy Moore And Other Women Who Accused Him Of Abuse

Singer-songwriter Ryan Adams — who was accused of sexual misconduct and psychological abuse last year by several women, including ex-wife Mandy Moore — apologised for his past “harmful behavior.”

In a letter published in The Daily Mail Friday, the prolific musician expressed regret for how he “mistreated people throughout my life and career,” adding that, after this “period of isolation and reflection,” he’s now sober and in therapy.

“All I can say is that I’m sorry. It’s that simple,” Adams wrote. “That being said, no amount of growth will ever take away the suffering I had caused. I will never be off the hook and I am fully accountable for my harmful behavior, and will be for my actions moving forward.”

The New York Times published an expose in February 2019 detailing Adams’ alleged pattern of manipulative and abusive behaviour involving young female musicians. Seven women, including Moore and singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers, said he dangled career opportunities in front of them before pursuing them for sex, only to later retaliate against them professionally.

Moore, who was married to Adams from 2009 to 2016, said that “music was a point of control” in their marriage.

Adams was also accused of initiating sexually explicit communications with an underage fan, which prompted the FBI to open an investigation into the alleged texts. There’s been no further news about the investigation since it was first reported in 2019.

At the time, Adams apologised for “unintentionally” causing pain. But his lawyer denied that he “ever engaged in inappropriate online sexual communications with someone he knew was underage.”

The Grammy-nominated singer didn’t address the accusations specifically in his statement. But Adams wrote that he’s “truly realised the harm that I’ve caused” and vowed to “finally start to fix myself so I could be a better friend, a better partner, and a better man overall.”

Adams acknowledged that many will consider his remarks the “same empty bullshit apology that I’ve always used when I was called out” but added that he’s since made significant changes in his life, including seeking professional help and prioritising his sobriety.

“There is no way to convince people that this time is truly different, but this is the albatross that I deserve to carry with me as a result of my actions,” he wrote.

Adams scrapped multiple albums and a European tour in the wake of the accusations. He hinted that he might make a return to music in his statement, saying that he’s written enough to “fill half a dozen albums” over the past year. Adams shared on Instagram on the day of his apology that he relaunched his website.

He concluded his apology: “I hope that the people I’ve hurt will heal. And I hope that they will find a way to forgive me.”