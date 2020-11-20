Ryan Phillippe Says Parents 'Shunned' Him Over Gay 'One Life To Live' Role

Ryan Phillippe may be a commanding Hollywood presence, but if his family members had had their way, his career in television and film might have played out a lot differently.

Phillippe looked back on a number of his best-known roles in an interview with New York’s KFC Radio this week. The 46-year-old actor revealed that his parents Richard and Susan weren’t pleased when he landed a then-pioneering role on the ABC soap opera “One Life to Live,” playing gay teenager Billy Douglas from 1992 to 1993.

“I’d grown up going to Baptist school, Christian school,” said Phillippe, a Delaware native who was 17 when he booked the part. “I was shunned at that point. ... I mean, this was 1992 and I was playing a gay teenager and I was in a Christian school. They weren’t happy about it.”