Ryan Reynolds Responds To Blake Lively's Pregnancy Joke With 'Out Of Office' Message

As the world burns actively around us and we struggle to cling to sanity, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively continue to maintain a semblance of normality and troll the life out of each other on Instagram.

On Wednesday, Reynolds posted a funny Instagram highlighting his 2010 film, “Buried,” which he admittedly tweaked to promote his business venture, Aviation Gin.

“Before Deadpool, I was an actor. One of my favorite projects was a film called ‘Buried,’” he wrote. “10 years later, it really holds up! Although I don’t recall the aggressive product placement,” he quipped, in reference to signs for his new brand inserted into the film.