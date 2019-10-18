Ryan Reynolds Confirms Birth Of Baby With Blake Lively In Adorable First Photo

Ryan Reynolds’ schedule is packed with starring in blockbuster films, trolling Hugh Jackman and heavy celebrity gin promo, so maybe he hasn’t had time to announce the birth of his new baby.

For weeks, neither the “Deadpool” actor nor his wife Blake Lively would confirm reports that they’ve welcomed their third child together. But it turns out the couple was waiting for the perfect moment to share the news of their newborn with the world.

Reynolds put an end to the speculation on Wednesday by posting a photo of himself, Lively and the youngest of their three kids sharing a sweet moment in a forest in British Columbia, Canada, where he grew up.

But in a peak Ryan Reynolds move, the photo shows his new daughter obscured by a hand-drawn pink smiley face, essentially trolling fans who thought we might get a peek at the baby. Reynolds and Lively, of course, are notoriously private, so it’s not unusual that they’d want to keep the newborn out of the public eye.