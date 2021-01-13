Ryan Reynolds' Latest Disney Joke Will Make You Say, 'Oh, Deer'

Here’s to the deerly departed.

The internet rejoiced on Monday as news broke that Ryan Reynolds’ “Deadpool 3” will not only be in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but will also get an R rating.

“A very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life,” Marvel boss Kevin Feige told Collider in an interview. “Deadpool 3” will be the first MCU movie to get the rating.

No one seems more excited than Reynolds, who shared the news on Instagram and immediately cracked a joke now that Deadpool is technically a Disney character.

“First order of business: Find the guy who killed Bambi’s mom. #Deadpool3,” he wrote.