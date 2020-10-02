Sacha Baron Cohen Dresses As Trump To Troll Mike Pence In 'Borat 2' Trailer

The trailer for “Borat 2” was released on Thursday and many viewers’ reactions likely will echo the main character’s catchphrase: “Very nice.”

But Vice President Mike Pence may not be one of them.

That’s because the trailer previews a scene that shows actor Sacha Baron Cohen dressed as Borat, dressed as President Donald Trump, interrupting Pence’s speech at February’s CPAC conference of conservatives.

Oh, and he’s carrying the limp body of a woman over his shoulder ― Borat, not Pence.

“Michael Pennis! I brought a girl for you!” Borat as Trump shouts as CPAC attendees stare.