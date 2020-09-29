Sacha Baron Cohen Filmed 'Borat 2' When No One Was Paying Attention

Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

It’s no joke: A “Borat” sequel may soon be on the way.

Actor Sacha Baron Cohen somehow managed to film a sequel to his 2006 comedy during the pandemic and he’s currently screen testing the film, according to Collider.

The plot for the new film is still a secret, according to IGN, which noted that the title reportedly submitted to the Writer’s Guild of America website (and since removed) doesn’t provide many clues: “Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan.”

Sources who’ve seen test screenings of the film told The Film Stage that the relationship between President Donald Trump and financier Jeffrey Epstein and the coronavirus play a big part in the film.