Sacha Baron Cohen Shares Video Of Chaotic Escape From Washington Gun Rally

Sacha Baron Cohen has revealed the not-so-funny side of his prank on right-wingers at a gun rally in Washington state earlier this year.

The comedian and ‘Borat 2’ creator on Tuesday shared behind-the-scenes footage showing his team’s chaotic getaway after enraged guests stormed the stage during his performance.

“This was not the easiest movie to make,” he wrote.

Baron Cohen made headlines in June after he tricked people at the pro-gun “March for Our Rights 3” rally into participating in a racist singalong about injecting liberals with the “Wuhan flu” while posing as a bluegrass performer.

The scene was included in his surprise ‘Borat’ sequel, which he filmed in secret before and during the coronavirus pandemic.