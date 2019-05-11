London Mayor Sadiq Khan has suggested that Donald Trump should not be honoured with a state banquet hosted by the Queen, when he visits Britain in June.
It is the latest blow in a long-running personal feud between Khan and the US President.
Khan told LBC radio’s James O’Brien: “History tells us only two presidents have had a state visit and I don’t think President Trump is in the same class as those two.
“It’s possible to have a working relationship without having a state banquet.”
In 2003 the Queen hosted a state visit for President George W Bush, and again in 2011 for President Barack Obama.
Last year, Khan demanded a showdown with the president after Trump singled him out for criticism over tackling terrorism in the UK. Trump accused Khan of “doing a terrible job” and Labour MP joined the melee by accusing the president of being a “racist” who “hates that London chose a Muslim mayor.”
Trump’s upcoming state visit is highly controversial and is expected to attract mass demonstrations – as did his UK trip in 2017.
During that trip, Khan defended the flying of a blimp which depicted Trump as an obese, angry orange baby over the capital – something the president has repeatedly complained about since.
Trump will hold bilateral talks with British Prime Minister Theresa May at Downing Street during the visit from June 3-5, and will take part in commemorations in Portsmouth marking the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.