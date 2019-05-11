London Mayor Sadiq Khan has suggested that Donald Trump should not be honoured with a state banquet hosted by the Queen, when he visits Britain in June.

It is the latest blow in a long-running personal feud between Khan and the US President.

Khan told LBC radio’s James O’Brien: “History tells us only two presidents have had a state visit and I don’t think President Trump is in the same class as those two.

“It’s possible to have a working relationship without having a state banquet.”

In 2003 the Queen hosted a state visit for President George W Bush, and again in 2011 for President Barack Obama.