Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston Reunited At SAG Awards And Twitter Needed A Moment

The entire awards season has been leading up to this ... super-exes Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston finally reuniting all these years later. Pitt and Aniston both took home trophies at 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night for their respective roles in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “The Morning Show.”

But let’s be honest ― it was their backstage interaction that got social media longing for the early 2000s when life was simple, “Friends” was still on the air and everyone believed this very blond and very famous duo had a forever type of love.

Emma McIntyre via Getty Images Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston backstage at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Emma McIntyre via Getty Images

The two were married from 2000 to 2005 and became one of the most beloved A-list pairings in history. They’ve both since remarried and divorced another set of famous spouses ― Angelina Jolie and Justin Theroux ― but fans have continued to keep hope alive that they’d get back together one day. Many watching along were taken back by just how comforting it was to see Pitt and Aniston together again.

Me: Brad and Jen are mature adults who can be friends without the world freaking out every time they're in the same room together ok?



Me after seeing The Photo: do we call them Braniston or Anipitt — Rachel Simon (@Rachel_Simon) January 20, 2020

GUYS Brad and Jen was YEARS ago ok ENOUGH already now would everybody PLEASE just STOP and tell me WHERE I should get this TATTOOED pic.twitter.com/2q6IUQDea0 — Marc (@MarcSnetiker) January 20, 2020

Therapist: so what brings you in today?

Me: *slams this picture of Brad Pitt holding Jennifer Anniston’s hand on the table* pic.twitter.com/RtiuRue5YJ — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) January 20, 2020

so much of me does not want to support a Brad and Jen renaissance (the lies! the infidelity!) but... we unfortunately have to stan this #SAGAwards reunion pic.twitter.com/k5nj1VpwoD — Jenna Amatulli (@ohheyjenna) January 20, 2020

Others just couldn’t keep the lid on their enthusiasm after seeing Pitt and Aniston in the same room.

Thank you to Brad and Jen for making me feel alive again. I hope the NYT endorses. — Maris Kreizman (@mariskreizman) January 20, 2020

The reunion we’ve all been waiting for finally happened. pic.twitter.com/GHXS65OD27 — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) January 20, 2020

do i have 1000 or 10000 or 100,000 words to say about this picture??? pic.twitter.com/BV16bVbp4r — Willa Paskin (@willapaskin) January 20, 2020

JEN AND BRAD I WAS NOT EXPECTING THIS pic.twitter.com/AMgakT1MRR — uma turman... (@DlORCAPRIO) January 20, 2020

the yearning. the toxicity. the on again off again. this photo is queer pic.twitter.com/j73fIFp7tq — Jill Gutowitz (@jillboard) January 20, 2020

brad pitt and jennifer aniston ending all the rumors pic.twitter.com/e8S7q6VpQN — grace dante (@misslefroy) January 20, 2020

*brad pitt and jennifer aniston photographed simply interacting backstage after their wins*



me: #SAGAwardspic.twitter.com/IUCXdoRKwg — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) January 20, 2020

And, of course, we weren’t going to make it through the night without one some “Friends” joke.