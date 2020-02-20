Salma Hayek Had The Best Response To Unsolicited Advice About Botox

After the 53-year-old shared a selfie on Instagram on Tuesday, someone commented on the post claiming Hayek had “too much Botox” and insisted that the cosmetic procedure was “not needed.”

Salma Hayek knows how to push back on her social media haters: Kill ’em with kindness.

“Thank you for the advice because I was thinking maybe it’s time,” she quipped.

Not missing a beat, the actor responded to the post saying that she hasn’t had Botox injections and even thanked the responder.

Hayek’s response racked up more than 500 likes. Many other commenters replied to the post complimenting Hayek’s looks and pushing back on those saying otherwise.

The star has been vocal about her vitriol toward Botox, telling People in 2015 that she doesn’t “believe” in it.

“I don’t believe in Botox, especially when [people] do it so young. They destroy themselves. They keep telling young girls, ‘Do it young, so you never get wrinkles.’ No, your face is going to fall. You’ll have to keep getting more and more and more each time. So if you’re going to do it, I recommend doing it as late as you can,” she told the publication.

Of her perfect complexion, Hayek had also told the publication that she always washes her face before bed “no matter what.”

“I had a great mother who gave [beauty advice] to me, which is wash your face before you go to sleep — no matter what,” she said.

“She and my grandmother told me, ‘You have to do this for yourself. Just think about how much faster you’re going to age if you don’t.’”