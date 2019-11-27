Mark Metcalfe via Getty Images Sam Kerr of the Matildas has slammed airline Jetstar.

Australian sports star Sam Kerr has lashed out at airline Jetstar, claiming it didn’t allow her to board a flight due to a “damaged passport”. “What a joke @JetstarAirways won’t let me travel due to a damaged passport,” the 26-year-old wrote on her Twitter account on Wednesday. The Matildas captain, who earlier this month announced she’s joining English heavyweights Chelsea, also shared two photos of her Australian passport.

What a joke . @JetstarAirways won’t let me travel due to a damaged passport pic.twitter.com/oeiS4Z57Qu — Sam Kerr (@samkerr1) November 27, 2019

Jetstar said it must enforce other countries’ strict immigration requirements. “Our crew don’t like being the bearer of bad news but they have to enforce the Immigration requirements of the countries we fly to,” a Jetstar spokesperson said in a statement to HuffPost Australia. “Some countries are more strict than others on this and won’t let you enter the country with a damaged passport.”