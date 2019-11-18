People Cheer On Same-Sex Penguin Couple Who Stole An Egg To Parent As Their Own

A same-sex pair of African penguins living at a Netherlands zoo stole an egg from another a heterosexual couple to raise as their own, and many people can’t help but root for them. DierenPark Amersfoort, a zoo in the Dutch province of Utrecht, posted about the bold males on social media earlier this week.

And so far, they seem to be great dads. “The gay couple are looking after the egg very well and take turns in keeping it warm,” zookeeper Marc Belt told Dutch News. Belt said the penguin couple “acquired” the egg when no one was looking, but added that the penguin couple whose egg has been appropriated has already produced a new one. It’s also not totally clear yet whether the stolen egg has been fertilized. While taking other parents’ offspring is generally frowned upon, these plucky penguins had people celebrating on social media.

