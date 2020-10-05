ASSOCIATED PRESS President Donald Trump listens during a phone call with Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in his conference room at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md.

CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta said the rosy picture of President Donald Trump’s health painted by his medical team “doesn’t make sense” in light of what’s known about his battle so far with the COVID-19 coronavirus infection.

Trump was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday as his condition worsened, including a high fever and a drop in oxygen levels that required supplementation.

Since then, Gupta said, there’s been “a lot of inconsistencies” coming from Trump and his team, including White House physician Dr. Sean Conley.

Conley on Sunday admitted Trump’s blood oxygen has dropped below normal twice, and that he needed supplemental oxygen at least once. He is also on at two experimental treatments, but his doctors say he could be released back to the White House on Monday.

Gupta, who is CNN’s chief medical correspondent, questioned that timeline, and pointed to “worrisome” signs about the president’s health.

“I’d have to say that they’re hiding things,” he said, pointing to a long history of Trump and his doctors not being transparent about his health.

Conley, he said, is “clearly... being told what to say and what not to say and how to present things.” That, Gupta said, makes it “very hard to trust or believe” the info coming from Trump’s medical team.