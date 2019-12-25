36 Santa Photos That Did Not Go As Planned

Sitting on Santa’s lap and sharing your wish list is a time-honoured holiday tradition for kids. It’s also one that often leads to tears and chaos.

Considering that parents spend the rest of the year talking about stranger danger and bodily autonomy, it’s understandably a bit confusing for kids to be asked to sit on a strange man’s lap come December. Thus, cue the screaming, crying, running away, silly faces and more.

We asked the HuffPost Parents community to share photos of their children’s less-than-picture-perfect moments with Santa.