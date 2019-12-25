FAMILIES
25/12/2019 9:30 AM AEDT

36 Santa Photos That Did Not Go As Planned

Understandably, asking your kids to sit on a strange man's lap does not always go well...

Sitting on Santa’s lap and sharing your wish list is a time-honoured holiday tradition for kids. It’s also one that often leads to tears and chaos.

Considering that parents spend the rest of the year talking about stranger danger and bodily autonomy, it’s understandably a bit confusing for kids to be asked to sit on a strange man’s lap come December. Thus, cue the screaming, crying, running away, silly faces and more. 

We asked the HuffPost Parents community to share photos of their children’s less-than-picture-perfect moments with Santa. 

  • Courtesy of Amber Sharp
    "This is as close as she’d get ... despite the fact that this Santa is her grandpa."
  • Courtesy of Shawn L Battmer
    "She ran up to every stranger to pick her up, so we figured Santa would be a cakewalk ... yep nope."
  • Courtesy of Maureen Jo Errichetti
  • Courtesy of Olivia Carmela
  • Courtesy of Emmalee Plotner
    "My son ready to swing on Mrs. Claus."
  • Courtesy of Rachel Leszczynski
  • Courtesy of Katie Gervais
  • Courtesy of Amanda Jackson Tolman
    "A sneezer, a crier, and the scariest Santa I’ve ever seen."
  • Courtesy of Jamie Barnes
  • Courtesy of Sara Porter
  • Courtesy of Kara Conliss
    "Ever met a Santa with a black eye?"
  • Courtesy of Stephanie Gendron
  • Courtesy of Becky Kronemann
  • Courtesy of Kathie Hilliard
  • Courtesy of Marie Norman
  • Courtesy of Alyssa Condit
    "My 7-year-old off to the side: 'I’ll stand by him but I won’t touch him.'"
  • Courtesy of Cara Holloway Skinner
  • Courtesy of Jennifer Lynn
    "Not going to force her so we both met in the middle lol."
  • Courtesy of Jennifer Miktus Dillard
  • Courtesy of Stephanie Hoyt
  • Courtesy of Shereen Langrana Kalathil
  • Courtesy of Katie Greer
  • Courtesy of Heather Fishburne
  • Courtesy of Alyson Prevost
  • Courtesy of June Kim Wilson
  • Courtesy of Jessica Frazo McManus
  • Courtesy of Jodie Fisher
  • Courtesy of Katie Grandgeorge
  • Courtesy of Rachel Douglas
  • Courtesy of Alison Barnes
  • Courtesy of Hollie McGregor
  • Courtesy of Jacki Henderson
  • Courtesy of Kaitlyn Fazio
  • Courtesy of Julie M. Walter
  • Courtesy of Jackie Giusti
  • Courtesy of Anna Brys
Also on HuffPost
MORE: christmas kids santa santa photos