Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ Latest Praise Of Trump Leads To Some Painful Home Truths

Trump “should spend next week talking about how much he loves and is fighting for the American people,” she suggested.

Sanders, the former White House press secretary, claimed on Twitter that Democrats “have spent all week talking about how much they hate” Trump.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders drew swift condemnation Wednesday for her latest praise of US President Donald Trump .

Democrats have spent all week talking about how much they hate President @realDonaldTrump . The President should spend next week talking about how much he loves and is fighting for the American people.

The Democratic National Convention ends Thursday.

Speakers including former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama have railed against Trump in their speeches for the event, which this year is being held largely online because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Republican National Convention takes place next week and critics of Sanders’ post doubted that Trump would take her advice.

Many reminded Sanders of Trump’s apparent lack of compassion when it has come to the soaring death toll from the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

COVID-19 has now killed more than 170,000 people nationwide.

“It is what it is,” Trump said about the devastation caused by the virus in a recent interview with Jonathan Swan of Axios.

Others recalled the thousands of lies Trump has told during his time in office.