Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ Latest Claim About Trump Has People Scratching Their Heads

Sarah Huckabee Sanders claimed on Monday night that President Donald Trump is, at his core, a compassionate man who truly cares about the American people.
Sanders, who left the White House in June 2019, spoke with Fox News’ Sean Hannity during a discussion about Trump’s widely criticised push to reopen schools amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“Under President Trump, I think every parent can go to sleep at night knowing that the president of the United States is doing literally everything he can to keep them safe,” Sanders said. “That is his number one duty, number one obligation.”
“He should be reminding people of that, but do it in a way that is compassionate, talk about how he cares about the people and remind them of that being the core of who he is and one of the things he ran on in 2016 and helped him get elected,” she added, referring to Trump’s 2016 election victory over Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.
Check out the clip here:
Twitter users weren’t buying the former White House press secretary’s assessment of the president. They highlighted the Trump administration’s failed response to the pandemic, which has now claimed the lives of more than 140,000 people nationwide.
They also noted how Trump has shown little empathy for victims of COVID-19, instead choosing to focus on boosting the economy ahead of the 2020 election:
