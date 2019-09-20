Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, in her new role as a contributor to the Fox network, said media organisations should remove opinion from the news and Twitter users inevitably balked at the irony of her demand.

“I think all of the media really needs to take a good hard look at how they put the news out,” Huckabee Sanders said on Wednesday’s broadcast of Fox Business’ “Varney & Co.” during a discussion centered on the criticism levelled at The New York Times over its report on a new sexual misconduct allegation against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

“It’s gotten so much where there’s no process, there’s no accountability, no check and balance,” added the former Trump aide, whose tenure in the White House was characterised by her lying on behalf of the president.

“I think that we have to start taking so much of the opinion out of the news,” said Huckabee Sanders. “It’s a good news story if you can read it and you have no idea which side the journalist is on and it’s very hard to find that. There’s a big difference between commentators and news and we have blended those so that there is no difference anymore and we’ve got to go back where those are separate.” Huckabee Sanders then admitted that her current focus is on helping Trump win reelection in 2020.

