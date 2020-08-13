Sarah Palin Offers Words Of Wisdom To Kamala Harris: 'Trust No One' And 'Have Fun'

Sarah Palin, the 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee, offered some words of wisdom from the campaign trail to Kamala Harris on Tuesday after the senator was chosen to run as the Democratic vice presidential candidate: “Trust no one” and “have fun.” “Congrats to the Democrat VP pick! Climb upon Geraldine Ferraro’s and my shoulders, and from the most amazing view in your life consider lessons we learned,” Palin wrote on Instagram. “Don’t get muzzled — connect with media and voters in your own unique way. Some yahoos running campaigns will suffocate you with their own self-centered agenda so remember YOU were chosen for who YOU are.”

Palin ran with the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), becoming the second woman to be on a major political party’s presidential ticket, after Geraldine Ferraro was Sen. Walter Mondale’s Democratic running mate in 1984. McCain and Palin lost to Barack Obama and Joe Biden. Biden tapped Harris on Tuesday, choosing one of the Democratic Party’s biggest stars as his running mate while calling her a “fearless fighter for the little guy.”

Her nomination is historic. The California senator is the first African American and first Asian American to be nominated for vice president by a major political party, and she is just the fourth woman to be on a major party’s national ticket, following Hillary Clinton’s Democratic presidential run in 2016.

I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 11, 2020