Trump's Ex-Press Secretary Sarah Sanders: ‘I Don’t Like Being Called A Liar’

Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who repeatedly pushed false narratives and misinformation as the mouthpiece of President Donald Trump’s administration, said she doesn’t “like being called a liar.”

In a New York Times interview published Sunday, Sanders said that while “life is easier” since her June resignation, her tenure was anything but.

“I was attacked for everything, not just my performance,” she lamented. “I was called a fat soccer mom, my kids were threatened, my life was threatened. It was a lot. I hate harping on it, but to be in the position I’m in and to have Secret Service, that’s not normal.”

Sanders no longer has Secret Service detail now that she has left her post ― a change she found freeing.

In April, former special counsel Robert Mueller’s redacted report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election was released, noting Trump’s numerous attempts to influence the investigation. Mueller determined that his efforts were largely unsuccessful, but revealed that Sanders was untruthful when defending the president to reporters.

In one case, Sanders claimed that “countless members of the FBI” had told her they supported the 2017 firing of former FBI director James Comey, a remark she later told investigators was a “slip of the tongue.”

Sanders also admitted to having made a baseless assertion in another instance during which she told the press that rank-and-file agency employees lost their confidence in Comey. That comment was made “in the heat of the moment,” she later said.

Still, Sanders told the Times that being labeled dishonest bothered her more than other criticism she’s faced.

“I don’t like being called a liar,” she said. “The other stuff bothered me far less.”

In September, Sanders became a paid contributor at Fox News ― an outlet known for its often favorable coverage of the president, and a major platform for her successor, Stephanie Grisham, who routinely appears on the network rather than holding daily press briefings.