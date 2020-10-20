Channel 7 The cast of 'SAS Australia'

Former ‘Home and Away’ star Christie Hayes has revealed she “almost” agreed to appear on new reality show, ‘SAS Australia’. On Tuesday the actor commented on one of Roxy Jacenko’s Instagram posts, saying PR queen Roxy was an “incredible woman” and that she “would’ve loved to have worked together” on the show. “PS - I was almost on this show too, would’ve loved to have worked together and you still would’ve lasted longer than me!” she wrote.

While Christie never specified how far she’d progressed in the casting process, Channel 7 told HuffPost Australia that the actor was actually never cast on the reality show. Christie did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Well-known for portraying Kirsty Phillips on ‘Home and Away’ from 2000 to 2005 and then from 2008 to 2009, she also more recently starred on ‘Neighbours’ in a guest role last year. She was one of many celebrities who showed online support towards Roxy Jacenko after she faced a barrage of negative social media comments following her exit that aired in Monday night’s premiere episode. “It takes strong person to live their life in the public eye and an even stronger person to stand up for yourself. Good on you Roxy,” wrote former ‘Love Island’ contestant Jessie Wynter. “Babe! So much love and respect for even attempting this after all you’ve been through,” penned fellow ‘SAS Australia’ contestant Erin McNaught.

Since Roxy's departure, 'SAS Australia' now features 16 other celebrities taking on a series of brutal physical and psychological tests from the real SAS selection process. The cast includes 'The Bachelorette's Ali Oetjen, glamour model Arabella Del Busso, ironwoman and cricket WAG Candice Warner, 'Love Island' star Eden Dally, former Miss Universe Australia Erin McNaught, actor Firas Dirani, Shane Warne's son Jackson, swimmer James Magnussen, comedian Merrick Watts, cricketer Mitchell Johnson, rally car champion Molly Taylor, former 'Bachelor' and rugby union player Nick 'Honeybadger' Cummins, AFLW player Sabrina Frederick, former Bali inmate Schapelle Corby, ex 'Biggest Loser' trainer Shannon Ponton and swimming gold medallist Shayna Jack. An elite team of ex-Special Forces soldiers will be on hand to put the stars through their paces: Chief Instructor Ant Middleton and his DS (Directing Staff) Mark 'Billy' Billingham, Jason 'Foxy' Fox and Ollie Ollerton from the UK version of the series.