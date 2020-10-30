Scarlett Johansson And Colin Jost Are 'Jost Married' After Intimate Wedding

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are “Jost married.”

The couple, who announced their engagement in May 2019, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony over the weekend after three years of dating.

The “Black Widow” star and the “Saturday Night Live” comedian broke the news via the Meals On Wheels America Instagram account on Thursday, which noted that the wedding had taken place with their “immediate family and loved ones” under “COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC.”

“Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica,” the organisation captioned a photo of the Staten Island Ferry with wedding cans edited onto the rear of the vessel.

Just to drive it home, the words “JOST MARRIED” were splashed across the image.