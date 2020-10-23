The biggest controversy coming out of 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame” was the untimely demise of Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow. In order to retrieve the Soul Stone from the planet Vormir, Black Widow sacrificed herself, disappointing countless fans as the first female Avenger was left out of the final battle against Thanos.

Now, a year after the movie’s release, Johansson has the last laugh.

The actor assembled on Tuesday with a number of her “Avengers” co-stars for a fundraiser for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris. During a trivia portion of the event, Paul Rudd asked which character T’Challa passed the gauntlet to in the final battle of “Endgame.” While many were initially stumped, Johansson came up with the best response.

“I wasn’t there, so ... sorry,” the actor quipped.