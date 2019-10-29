Catholic School Counsellor Says She Was Fired After Publicly Supporting LGBTQ Co-Workers

Indianapolis Archbishop Charles Thompson’s crackdown on married LGBTQ employees in his archdiocese apparently extends to a straight ally who spoke up in support of her fired colleagues.

Kelley Fisher, a former guidance counsellor at Roncalli High School, is claiming that the Roman Catholic archdiocese fired her after she publicly defended two married lesbian women who used to be her co-workers.

Fisher, who does not herself identify as LGBTQ, filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission this Autumn.

“If you publicly support, you know, (being) against discrimination ... you too, can be a victim of losing your job,” she told The Indianapolis Star last Thursday.

She said she decided to speak out now because she made a personal decision to “let faith guide me instead of fear.”

In response to an inquiry about Fisher, the archdiocese told HuffPost in a statement that it has a constitutional right to hire leaders who support its “religious mission.”

“Catholic schools exist to communicate the Catholic faith to the next generation. To accomplish their mission, Catholic schools ask all teachers, administrators, and guidance counselors to uphold the Catholic faith by word and action, both inside and outside the classroom,” the archdiocese said. “If a school’s leaders reject core aspects of the Catholic faith, it undermines the school’s ability to accomplish its mission.”

