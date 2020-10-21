Scott Disick Offers Spicy Remark To Kourtney Kardashian's Use Of 'WAP' Lyrics

Scott Disick had just the right response for ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian when she publicly acknowledged she doesn’t cook or clean.

The reality star, who often goes by Lord, commented on the Poosh founder’s Instagram post earlier this week after Kardashian shared a snapshot of herself in a matching jacket and pant ensemble.

“I don’t cook, I don’t clean,” the 41-year-old captioned the shot, a nod to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s hit song “WAP.”

Disick slipped into the comments to simply respond: “That’s for sure.”