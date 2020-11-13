Scott Disick Opens Up To Ex Kourtney Kardashian About Returning To Rehab

Scott Disick opens up to Kourtney Kardashian about why he’s heading to rehab again during a clip released ahead of Thursday’s episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

Disick reportedly checked into rehab back in April. His stay was cut short in May, after a staff worker at his rehab facility sold a photo of Disick, prompting his immediate departure from the center.

Before all that happened, the “Flip It Like Disick” star was filmed telling his ex ― who was “a little caught off guard” by his decision ― that self-isolating for COVID-19 in part led to his decision to go, in addition to Disick wanting to heal from past “family traumas.”

“This whole COVID staying in ― like no structure ― it just doesn’t work for me,” Disick is heard saying on a phone call with Kardashian, with whom he shares three children.

“It’s like making me feel like I just can’t handle staying home not working,” he continues, adding that he rented a house in Malibu “for an escape,” though it unfortunately turned into a “shit show” with paparazzi.