Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison gave a perfect demonstration of misogyny in politics when he interrupted a female colleague who was talking about... misogyny in politics.

Before we go any further, some context is required to illuminate what is possibly the most Australian-sounding political scandal of recent times.

Its name? The “Bonk Ban”, obviously.

The Bonk Ban was a ban on sexual relationships between Australian ministers and their staff, following an affair between then-deputy PM Barnaby Joyce and a former worker.

The scandal caused a political storm and led to Joyce’s resignation. The Bonk Ban was implemented in an attempt to rein in the behaviour of what was a succession of toxic and highly chauvinistic governments.

The Bonk Ban is back in the news this week because ABC News was to air a Four Corners report exposing a number of ministers breaching said ban.

It was in this context that the following conversation occurred between a reporter, families minister Anne Ruston, and Morrison.