Scott Morrison Defends Paying Scott Cam $345k For Government Job

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has rubbished claims he’s overpaid celebrity tradie Scott Cam after it was revealed The Block star pocketed $345k for a 15-month government contract.

Scott Cam was trending on Twitter on Friday after a Senate estimates hearing showed Cam was paid $345,000 to be Australia’s national careers ambassador.

The role aims to encourage more young people to take on trade apprenticeships.

Many thought Cam’s pay packet was too generous.