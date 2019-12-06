Scott Morrison Defends Paying Scott Cam $345k For Government Job

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has rubbished claims he’s overpaid celebrity tradie Scott Cam after it was revealed The Block star pocketed $345k for a 15-month government contract.
Scott Cam was trending on Twitter on Friday after a Senate estimates hearing showed Cam was paid $345,000 to be Australia’s national careers ambassador.
The role aims to encourage more young people to take on trade apprenticeships.
Many thought Cam’s pay packet was too generous.
The PM defended the Gold Logie winner’s pay check at a press conference on Friday.
“Scotty Cam is a successful tradie and he can make that message very clear,” Morrison said to reporters.
“We made no secret about the fact that he wasn’t doing it as a volunteer and he has done this work for previous Labor governments as well.
“This is about getting young people into trades. He is a high profile person involved in the media industry and you have to meet the market.”
Minister for Skills Michaelia Cash confirmed to the ABC Cam will do a range of activities for the government including events.
“As Ambassador, Scott Cam will promote careers and the VET system and help direct people to the right career advice at the right time,” she said.
“He will also make sure individuals and businesses can take advantage of the pathways on offer.”
Scott Cam did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.