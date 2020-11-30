China Trolls Australia With 'Deplorable' Photoshopped Tweet Of Soldier Murdering A Child

Content warning: This article contains graphic imagery and content.

Australia and China’s relationship hit a new low Monday when a Chinese government representative shared a doctored picture on Twitter of an Australian soldier slitting the throat of an Afghan child.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison delivered an emergency press conference to media virtually from The Lodge in Canberra where he is completing 14 days of quarantine after an official visit to Japan.

The PM demanded an apology from China and wants the Tweet removed by Twitter.

“It is utterly outrageous and cannot be justified on any basis,” Morrison said via teleconference.

“The Chinese government should be utterly ashamed of this post. It diminishes them in the world’s eyes.”

China’s spokesperson at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lijian Zhao, tweeted the Photoshopped image of an Australian soldier slaughtering a child and said China was “Shocked by murder of Afghan civilians & prisoners by Australian soldiers.”

Below is a screenshot of the fake image, which HuffPost Australia has chosen to black out.