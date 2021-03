Scott Morrison Says Cabinet Minister Accused Of Rape 'Vigorously' Denies Allegation

Sam Mooy via Getty Images Prime Minister Scott Morrison has rejected calls for the minister named in an anonymous letter to stand aside and says the man absolutely rejects the allegation.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday an unidentified cabinet minister accused of rape has “vigorously rejected” the allegation during talks with him.

Several opposition lawmakers said late last week they received a letter detailing an allegation of rape by a male cabinet minister before he entered parliament.

Morrison said his office also received a letter detailing the allegation.

Australia’s Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said earlier on Monday the alleged crime had been referred to Australian Federal Police for a fresh investigation. A previous investigation by New South Wales police was suspended after the alleged victim committed suicide last year.

According to the letter, a copy of which was seen by Reuters, the rape happened in Sydney in 1988.

“The individual involved here has vigorously rejected these allegations. And so, it’s a matter for the police,” Morrison told reporters in Sydney.

Australian Federal Police confirmed they had received the complaint but declined any further comment.