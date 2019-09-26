Scott Morrison’s ‘Climate Change Isn’t For Kids’ Speech Hailed As ‘Colossal Bullshit’

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has called for climate change action to be the work of adults. And people are mad.
While addressing the United Nations General Assembly Morrison said, “Children have a right not just to their future but to their optimism. Above all, we must let our children be children, let our kids be kids, let our teenagers be teenagers while we do the work positively together to deliver the practical solutions for them and their future.”
It’s a move that’s angered local activists with one organisation labelling the speech “long on spin and short on fact” while calling out some of the data Morrison dropped in Wednesday’s address.
“Scott Morrison’s speech and his claim that Australia was doing enough on climate change was colossal bullshit,” said the CEO of the Climate Council, Amanda McKenzie.
“Mr Morrison told the United Nations that our children have a right to optimism. Perhaps they would feel more optimistic if he started to take the problem of climate change seriously.”
Morrison defended Australia’s record on climate change during the speech in New York City, claiming activists and social media has spread “completely false” reports about the lack of action.
In the same speech the PM highlighted Australia’s achievements on combating plastic pollution and reducing greenhouse emissions.
“Australia will ban exports of waste plastic, paper, glass and tires, and we anticipate that starting in 2020. That’s about 1.4 million tons of potent recyclable material.
“By 2020 Australia will have overachieved on our Kyoto commitments, reducing our greenhouse gas emissions by 367 million tons more than required to meet our 2020 Kyoto target. Now there are few members, whether at this forum or the OECD who can make this claim. Our latest estimates show that both emissions per person and the emissions intensity of our economy are at their lowest level in 29 years.”
Morrison added this is a “credible, fair, responsible and achievable” contribution to global climate change action.
Greens spokesperson Adam Bandt MP said Morrison’s speech “showed off his climate crimes” adding “While other world leaders stepped up their efforts to fight the climate crisis, our Prime Minister refused to cut Australia’s pollution.
“Donald Trump appears to be rubbing off on our Prime Minister in all the worst ways, as he cries ‘fake news’ instead of admitting our pollution is rising.
“If Scott Morrison wants Australian kids to feel less anxious, he should start showing some leadership and come up with a plan to phase out coal.”
Without mentioning Greta Thunberg’s name, Morrison seemed to take aim at the Swedish climate activist and the recent international youth climate strikes.
“We must respect and harness the passion and aspiration of our younger generations, rather than allow others to compound or, worse, facelessly exploit their anxiety for their own agendas.”
Thunberg, who delivered an emotional speech to world leaders at the UN earlier this week, gained international attention last year by taking time off school to demonstrate outside Swedish parliament about the lack of action to combat climate change.
Inspired by her weekly protest, millions of young people rallied around the globe last Friday to put pressure on governments to act.
Meanwhile people, including some kids, on Twitter have hit back at the PM’s advice to leave climate change to the grown ups.
