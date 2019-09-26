Scott Morrison’s ‘Climate Change Isn’t For Kids’ Speech Hailed As ‘Colossal Bullshit’

AP/Getty While highlighting Australia's achievements on combating plastic pollution and reducing greenhouse emissions, Australia's PM said the work of fighting climate change is for adults.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has called for climate change action to be the work of adults. And people are mad.

While addressing the United Nations General Assembly Morrison said, “Children have a right not just to their future but to their optimism. Above all, we must let our children be children, let our kids be kids, let our teenagers be teenagers while we do the work positively together to deliver the practical solutions for them and their future.”

It’s a move that’s angered local activists with one organisation labelling the speech “long on spin and short on fact” while calling out some of the data Morrison dropped in Wednesday’s address.

“Scott Morrison’s speech and his claim that Australia was doing enough on climate change was colossal bullshit,” said the CEO of the Climate Council, Amanda McKenzie.

“Mr Morrison told the United Nations that our children have a right to optimism. Perhaps they would feel more optimistic if he started to take the problem of climate change seriously.”

Morrison defended Australia’s record on climate change during the speech in New York City, claiming activists and social media has spread “completely false” reports about the lack of action.

