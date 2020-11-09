Anderson Cooper stunned CNN viewers last week with his brutal take after Donald Trump railed against the legitimacy of the democratic process. “That is the President of the United States. That is the most powerful person in the world and we see him like an obese turtle on his back flailing in the hot sun,” said Cooper.

His controversial remarks painted a picture in many peoples’ heads, inspiring the latest work from Australian graffiti artist Scottie Marsh.

The new artwork, displayed on a wall at Botany View Hotel in Sydney inner-west suburb Newtown, has already gathered attraction from some on social media. “Love the finished work mate. You rock,” one person commented on Marsh’s Instagram account. “Pure genius,” penned another. Cooper’s remarks from last Thursday lit up social media. Some people called out the anchor for ableism and fat-shaming by referring to Trump’s weight. Others praised him for denouncing the president. Many were simply baffled that this is what it’s come to.

Cooper: That is the President of the United States. That is the most powerful person in the world and we see him like an obese turtle on his back flailing in the hot sun... pic.twitter.com/0s9x0OqjjH — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) November 6, 2020

His comments came before US president-elect Joe Biden's speech over the weekend, during which he pledged to rebuild a country torn apart by multiple crises after four years of chaotic rule from Trump as he called for "this grim era of demonisation" in America to end. Meanwhile this isn't the first time Marsh has touched on controversial topics through his artwork. Last year he created a mural of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in a Hawaii shirt, mocking the PM for going to Hawaii on holiday during the nation's bushfire crisis. In June this year his mural standing in solidarity with Black Lives Matter was removed after 24 hours. The work in Sydney's Redfern, a torched police van with BLM on the hood, was removed not even a day after it was finished when NSW Police said they'd received "several complaints from the community." With additional reporting by Josie Harvey