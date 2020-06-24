Scottie Marsh’s Black Lives Matter Mural Removed After Complaints

Street artists worldwide are creating powerful and thought-provoking works in protest of systemic racism but a Sydney mural standing in solidarity with Black Lives Matter was removed after 24 hours.

Scottie Marsh’s work in Sydney’s Redfern, a torched police van with BLM on the hood, was removed on Tuesday after NSW Police said they’d received “several complaints from the community.”

Marsh took to Instagram to vent his disappointment at police and council workers that painted over the work, which was hidden in an alleyway and painted with permission from the property owner.

“Pretty disappointing to be sent a video of Police and City of Sydney council painting over my mural this morning less than 24hrs after its completion,” Marsh posted on Instagram.

“It’s a confronting image, it’s is supposed to be. It was also painted with permission from the property owner and intentionally tucked away in a laneway where you wouldn’t see it unless it found you.

“In a time when anti-police sentiment is high, I don’t see what’s to be gained by censoring public artwork that you don’t agree with, NSW Police.”