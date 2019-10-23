Sculpture By The Sea: The Story Behind This Ghostly Installation

Janine McAullay Bott still remembers attending a 1980s weaving class in Hawaii with much hesitation and disinterest. But over 30 years later, she can’t think of anything she loves more than the intricate craft that has landed her a spot at Sydney’s 2019 Sculpture by the Sea.

The 68-year-old Indigenous woman from Western Australia has spent the past year weaving a bush sculpture of a vintage truck that will exhibit at Bondi’s world-famous event starting on Thursday.

“It’s an enormous opportunity to display your work,” she told HuffPost Australia. “It’s a huge stage to showcase.”

But beyond the spectacle of sharing her intricate art with the public is a deeper meaning behind her handiwork that pays tribute to her mother’s Aboriginal heritage.